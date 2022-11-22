Paris-Saint Germain president makes ‘bargain’ sale claim amid Liverpool takeover

Liverpool takeover news as PSG confirm they are also looking for additional investment.

Fenway Sports Group's decision to put Liverpool up for sale sent shockwaves across the football world.

It wasn't just those of Reds persuasion who were surprised when the news emerged just more than a fortnight ago. It caught plenty of attention outside of Merseyside.

FSG have been owners of the Anfield club since 2010 - and during that time, have restored Liverpool to the European elite. Much of that was down to the decision to hire Jurgen Klopp as manager in October 2015. The German has added the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield to the trophy cabinet during his hugely successful tenure.

Taking the decision to sell Liverpool only months after going agonisingly close to a quadruple last season took people aback. Then take into account £50 million invested into the AXA Training Ground and more than £100 million into the Main Stand at Anfield. In addition, £80 million is currently being spent to regenerate the Anfield Road End.

But FSG aren't the only club who regularly qualify for the Champions League and challenge for silverware who have been put on the market.

It has emerged that the petrodollar-fuelled Paris-Saint Germain have a ‘for sale’ sign above the Parc des Princes. The Parisian outfit have confirmed they are looking for investors to buy into the club.

Advertisement

Speaking to talkSPORT, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes PSG are worth more than 'four billion' - although did not specify if that's in dollars, euros of pounds.

Still, given that a maiden European Cup still eludes PSG, coupled with Ligue 1 revenue streams being significantly lower than the Premier League, it underlines why Fenway have reportedly slapped a £4 billion price tag on Liverpool.

Al-Khelaifi said: “People always talk about PSG, thinking that we only have money to spend. It’s not true. We put 70 million into the club. Today, it is worth more than four billion.

“As I said, we have different buyout offers. It’s a bargain, a fantastic bargain. A buyout offer of four billion? Over four billion, of course. But we are not going to sell the club.

“But why not a small percentage of the club. We are considering different offers, actually.”

PSG owners Qatar Sports Investment is a subsidary of Qatar Investment Authority, which has estmated wealth of $338 billion - yet even they are looking for additional capital.

Advertisement