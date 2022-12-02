Paris-Saint Germain president makes €4 billion claim amid Liverpool takeover

Liverpool takeover latest news as PSG set a valuation of €4 billion on the Ligue 1 club.

Paris-Saint Germain are looking for a 15% investment - having valued the club at more than €4 billion (£3.44 billion).

The Ligue 1 outfit are one of three major European teams to recently come on the market in a bid to seek additional funds.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have put Liverpool up for sale more than a month ago, having been at the helm since 2010. A recent report from the Boston Globe suggested that FSG are leaning towards a partial takeover rather than a complete sale and are in discussions with 'an array of suitors'.

Meanwhile, Manchester United owners, the Glazer family, have confirmed they plan to find "strategic alternatives".

Various price tags on both Premier League clubs have been mooted. Figures of between £3-4 billion have been given for Liverpool.

But PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi, speaking to the Financial Times, believes that his club is worth more than £1 billion than a Todd Boehly-led consortium purchased Chelsea for £2.5 billion earlier this year.

“PSG is an investment in sport — we’re proud of the club and our fans,” said Al-Khelaifi. “We have a long-term project here.”