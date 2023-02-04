‘Worse than Brighton’ fans react to poor start after Liverpool go 2-0 down vs Wolves

Liverpool find themselves 2-0 down at Wolves, as fans take aim at Joe Gomez and Joel Matip and their side’s overall performance so far.

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to voice their disappointment in their team’s performance in the first 15 minutes of their Premier League clash with Wolves.

An awful start has seen Liverpool concede two goals early on. With Joel Matip starting particularly shaky, as his attempt to stop Hwang Hee-Chang resulted in an early own goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minutes later, Joe Gomez’s intervention from a cross saw the ball sit up for Craig Dawson to fire in a second for Wolves in the early knockings of the first half, with Liverpool looking shell-shocked at Molineux.

Given Liverpool have won in six games in all competitions, fans were understandably cautious about their team’s chances toady, but considering Wolves have scored the least goals in the league this season, it makes for a bitter pill to swallow.

These two early goals also means that Liverpool have conceded more goals now than they did in the entirety of last season. Plus, they have the unwanted statistic that they have conceded more Premier League goals in the opening five minutes of matches than any side this season, according to Opta.

One fan claimed that this performance might rival a recent poor away day: “That Brighton league game could have some competition here....”

Whilst another doubled down on this performance, which may be worse than the loss at Brighton: “Thought the 3-0 at Brighton was the nadir but this has been much worse from Liverpool so far.”