Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have won 10 games out of 11 since Arne Slot was appointed head coach.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Berger believes squad rotation will be key to Liverpool’s title credentials.

The Reds marched back to the summit of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over Chelsea. Mo Salah (penalty) and Curtis Jones scored either side of half-time as Slot earned a 10th victory in his 11th game since taking charge of head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s still more than two-thirds of the season remaining and Slot is refusing to get carried away about Liverpool’s ambitions. But after fielding virtually the same starting line-up in his opening games, the Anfield chief has begun to mix-up his side. Against Chelsea, Slot made three changes with key pair Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz on the bench after their respective international exploits with Argentina and Colombia.

And Berger reckons that will be important if the Reds are to challenge for silverware as they fight on four fronts. Speaking to Premier League Productions, the ex-Liverpool midfielder said: “I mean it is a long season and there are no easy games in the Premier League but if someone would tell the manager that he would be top of the table after this time, he would take it. So we can be happy, not the best game but three points in the bag and we can move on.

“He couldn’t ask for a better start, obviously. But, as I said, it is a long season and they’re going to judge him at the end of the season. They’re playing well, winning games and getting points. There are so many competitions but so far so good. Let’s wait until the end of the season.

“The beginning of the season, I felt he liked to play the same team every single game. Today, he changed a few players. He feels there are so many games coming up that he has to start to rotate and keep the players happy. I feel like if they can keep the players fit and no suspensions, there is no reason why they couldn’t carry on as they have done so far.”