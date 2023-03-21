The former Arsenal forward believes Chelsea could be making a huge mistake.

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool should take advantage of Chelsea’s potential contract fall-out with Mason Mount in the summer.

As it stands, Mount’s current deal expires in the summer of 2024 and talks have stalled between the club and player and he could leave in the summer as a result.

Despite the fact that an agreement between the two parties remains far from a certainty, neither side has abandoned talks and the player has also signed up with a new agent, Neil Fewings, who 90min revealed is working more as an advisor to the England international.

Amid the ongoing situation, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has slammed Chelsea for their poor business and claimed that allowing him to leave for a direct rival would be a huge mistake.

“If Liverpool go and get Mount and then Jude Bellingham, who could also go to Liverpool, you’ve got a title-contending team. Why would you want to chance that [by selling Mount to a rival]? Why would you make them stronger?” he wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“Mason Mount was by far Chelsea’s best player last season. He was outstanding. It’s different when you come through the ranks at a football club because you cost nothing.

“When you get bought for a lot of money you’re viewed as more of an asset. Whoever gets Mason Mount has got the biggest result ever. The kid can play. It’s bad business by Chelsea - they should give him what he’s asking for.

“You don’t offload your best players. There are so many players that need to get shipped out of this Chelsea squad before Mount. When you hear whispers of the teams that want to buy him that tells you everything you need to know.

“I’m a huge fan of Mount, he’s a top-class player. He’s not playing at the moment because of his contract situation. With the size of the squad, they aren’t going to select a player who won’t sign a new contract.”

With the news that Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham has become increasingly unlikely, the reality that is Mount’s current situation could see the Reds turn their attention to the 24-year-old, who they have been linked with signing this summer.

