Paul Merson claims Jurgen Klopp has run of ideas after Wolves defeat

The former Arsenal forward claimed this Liverpool side is a ‘million miles off’ where they were last season.

Paul Merson has claimed that Jurgen Klopp may have run of ideas after Liverpool slumped to another disappointing away defeat in the Premier League.

Wolves triumphed 3-0 at Molineux as Liverpool’s dismal run continued, with this defeat making it only won in seven in all competitions.

An own goal from Joel Matip was quickly followed by a goal from Craig Dawson to give the Midlands side an early lead, before they added a third with a swift counter-attack in the second half as Ruben Neves finished expertly.

Following the match, Sky Sports News pundit Paul Merson claimed that it was the first time that he’s seen Klopp look lost on the touchline as he cast his doubts over the German’s future.

“First time I’ve seen Klopp just sitting there...I don’t like the word lost, he’s not lost but I don’t think he knows what else to do now. I think he’s watching this time and it is a million miles off where they were last year, a million miles.” Merson claimed.

After 22 shots, Liverpool toiled but struggle to create anything significant, and the defeat leaves Liverpool languishing in 10th place, 13 points off Manchester United in fourth place. Merson also believes the increasingly poor form could leave Klopp with a decision to make about his future.

“I think he’ll wait until the Champions League, I think he’ll wait for the Real Madrid game, if he gets a couple of players fit such as Van Dijk then it’s a different game if they go and beat Real Madrid over two legs.

“Watching this I don’t see them doing that. Without Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez don’t look the same players without him, the full-backs have lost their way and the midfield’s getting overrun.

