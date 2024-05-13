Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on April 24, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Premier League title race is over for Liverpool but they could still play a role in how it plays out.

Liverpool’s hopes of lifting this season’s Premier League title have vanished but their remaining results could still have a domino effect at the top of the table. The fight remains on a knife edge between Arsenal and Manchester City, and Paul Merson believes this evening’s clash could carry more weight than many think.

The Reds will take on Aston Villa tonight in their penultimate league match before Jurgen Klopp leaves the club. With 78 points, Liverpool are comfortable in third and no longer have anything to play for, but Villa remain locked in a tussle for fourth with Tottenham Hotspur.

Unai Emery’s side are currently four points ahead of Spurs and can’t afford to give them any opportunity to close the gap between now and May 19th. Merson discussed Monday’s clash and stressed that a win for Liverpool could really help Arsenal’s quest to topple Man City and lift this season’s title.

"Every Arsenal fan needs Aston Villa to get beaten. If Liverpool can get a result, Tottenham have to stay hungry on Tuesday and I know it's an eight-goal spread at the moment but if they went and got a draw and Liverpool win by two or three goals tomorrow night, then all of a sudden Aston Villa play Palace,” the pundit told Sky Sports.

“No one wants to play Palace at the moment and they [Tottenham] go to Sheffield United and Sheffield United... wow. But if Villa get a result [against Liverpool], there's no way [Tottenham get a result against Man City].

"It will get to a stage where Tottenham fans will cheer if Man City score. They will! The one thing they don't want is Arsenal to win the league, that's the one thing, but they have no choice, if Aston Villa get beat, than to stay hungry."

Just one point separates the Gunners and City at the top of the table, but the reigning champions have a crucial game in-hand. If Villa beat Liverpool this evening, they will make it impossible for Spurs to catch them, with Ange Postecoglou’s side then being seven points behind with just two games left to play.