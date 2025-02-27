Liverpool moved 13 points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Steve McManaman has insisted that Liverpool’s lack of injury issues in the latter part of their Premier League title charge is not down to luck.

The Reds marched 13 points clear at the summit of the table after a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister were on target either side of half-time.

With Arsenal being held to a goalless draw at Nottingham Forest, Liverpool have taken another step towards being crowned champions this season. One factor why the Reds have failed to slip-up in Slot’s maiden campaign as head coach is because of their positive fitness issues. As things stand, only back-up defenders Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley (both hamstring) are unavailable in terms of senior players. The likes of Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate have had time on the treatment table during the season.

Liverpool’s victory against Newcastle was their fifth league game in 15 days. In that period, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Mo Salah started all of them.

Arsenal fans have been quick to point towards their injury problems this season - with four attackers in Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus all sidelined. Meanwhile, current champions Manchester City have Rodri unavailable because of an ACL blow.

However, McManaman believes Slot’s rotation of players during games, coupled with the impact that lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters had made since his arrival last summer, is why Liverpool have avoided many serious absences. Speaking on TNT Sport, the ex-Reds winger said: “People say they’re fortunate about injuries. To a certain extent they are, but Arne Slot brought a sports scientist with him who he trusts implicitly, Ruben, and he’s done a wonderful job so it’s not luck.

“He makes five substitutes in every single game. He makes sure he rotates his team so he knows what he is doing. He is helping the players out as much as he can because the schedule is hard and arduous.”

‘You win trophies in the last 10 games’

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez was in the studio along with McManaman. The Spaniard believes that rotation in any squad is important and Slot is able to keep all of his troops happy because they’re on track to win the title.

Benitez, who guided the Reds to their famous 2005 Champions League triumph dubbed hte ‘Miracle of Istanbul’, added: “Steve makes a good point. The rotation of the players. When you have a manager doing the job and staff analysing things - normally you win trophies in the last 10 games. If you can rotate your players and everyone is making something, a job and giving something to the team then you can win games and still perform.

“The winning teams in modern football have 20 players with some young players coming in. It's not easy but it's easy when you're winning because everyone is happy. The desire to win trophies, that is the winning mentality you need.”