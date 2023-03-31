The 42-goals striker will be assessed by medics after City’s final training session.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City will assess Erling Haaland’s injury late on Friday after their final training session ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Liverpool.

The Norwegian striker missed his country’s opening Euro 2024 qualifying games during the international break after picking up a groin injury in the 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final win against Burnley on March 18.

Haaland has been in electric form and prior to the international break - scoring eight goals in two games.

Guardiola, who will consult with the medical staff at around 4pm toady, said: “We have the last training session and we’re going to see how he feels,”

In addition, England international Phil Foden will miss the game as he has been ruled out for the next two-to-three weeks.

City have three games in 11 days at the start of April, as they are set to face Southampton away before hosting Bayern Munich in the Champions League in what is a packed month with eight fixtures.

Haaland’s 42 goals and five assists in 37 games is currently Europe’s best and he’s only missed one game through injury in the league this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that City are still a formidable force without the in-form striker. “If he doesn’t play, it makes City different but not weaker,” he said. “They can play in different ways. They are used to playing without a striker. That’s the situation.”

Klopp also revealed that Naby Keita and Thiago will be absent for the trip to the Etihad Stadium, as will Luis Diaz, who rejoined training after over seven months out earlier this week, but this game has come too soon for the Colombian.