Liverpool and Manchester City remain separated by just a point in the Premier League title race with Kevin De Bruyne carrying a ‘disturbing’ issue.

Pep Guardiola admitted Kevin De Bruyne is playing with a 'disturbing' ankle injury amid Manchester City's Premier League title battle with Liverpool.

The pair remain separated by a point as the season reaches a crescendo.

City thrashed Watford 5-1 on Saturday before the Reds battled to a 2-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton yesterday.

Keeping key players fit will be imperative for both sides as they once again scrap for the top-flight silverware.

But Guardiola confessed talisman De Bruyne is playing through the pain barrier.

What’s been said

The Etihad Stadium boss said in his post-match press conference: “I have 14/15 players fit and the last few games Kevin and Aymer [Laporte] play a lot of minutes.

“Kevin, it doesn’t look like it, but he is playing with some disturbing niggles in his ankles for the kicks he got in the last games.

“Of course, at 4-1, I am thinking about that. It is not just Madrid it’s Leeds as well. You have seen the schedule.

“That is why in that moment I am thinking the game is almost over and I give rest in the last minutes to the players who have played a lot of minutes.

“We don't have lots of central defenders that is why Nathan [Ake] played with a big problem in his ankle.”

Stones and Walker injury latest

Meanwhile, John Stones and Kyle Walker missed the Watford win and Guardiola's unsure when they will return to fitness.

He added: “We don't have many options.