Pep Guardiola has just helped Liverpool earn £119 million windfall

Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Brighton means Liverpool are guaranteed to finish fifth in the Premier League table.

The Reds still have a slim chance of leapfrogging Manchester United into fourth spot on the final day of the campaign when they travel to Southampton on Sunday. However, Jurgen Klopp's side need United to lose their two remaining games against Chelsea and Fulham - which is unlikely - and a win on the south coast would see Liverpool miraculously secure Champions League qualification.

But it's the Europa League that the Reds are preparing for in 2023-24. They'll be in the second-tier competition alongside Brighton, who have qualified for Europe for the first time in their history.

There was a chance that the Seagulls could usurp Liverpool into fifth. However, Roberto De Zerbi's side's 1-1 draw with Premier League champions Manchester City at the AMEX Stadium last night means they are four points behind Klopp's troops with one match remaining.

When it comes to Premier League prize money, the Reds will now be guaranteed to net £35.2 million for finishing fifth in the table. Each league position is worth £2.2 million.