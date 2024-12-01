Pep Guardiola. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Man City are now 11 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League after a 2-0 loss at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola admitted that he ‘didn’t expect’ to be goaded by Liverpool fans after Manchester City lost further ground in the Premier League title race.

City’s woeful run of form continued as they fell to a 2-0 defeat by the Reds. at Anfield Cody Gakpo and a Mo Salah penalty either side of half-time helped Liverpool stretch further clear at the summit of the table.

The visitors, who have won the past four Premier League titles, are now 11 points behind leaders Arne Slot’s side. City have not won in their past seven games - losing six of them. Towards the end of the game, Liverpool fans taunted Guardiola by chanting ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ due to City’s recent results.

The Etihad Stadium boss replied by holding up six fingers 0 gesturing how many titles City have won during his tenure. And while Guardiola has respect for Liverpool and their supporters, given how closely the two outfits have competed in recent years, he was not braced for the reception he received.

Speaking to Sky Sports, (via BBC Sport), the former Barcelona boss side: "I am here sitting as a manager and defending what we have done in the past thanks to them and more than ever I want to be with them and hug them. We have to change results and in the right time, we will take the decision.

"All the stadiums want to sack me, it started at Brighton! Maybe they are right with the results we've been having. I didn't expect that at Anfield. They didn't do it at 1-0, but at 2-0. Maybe they should have sung it in the past. I didn't expect it from the people from Liverpool but it's fine, it's part of the game, and I understand completely. We've had incredible battles together. I have a respect for them.

"I said before this game that we weren't in a position to think about targets but the season is long. We have to think about making results and then some players will come back and then we'll be better and we'll believe maybe. There are many things to fight for and we're going to try.”