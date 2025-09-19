Liverpool could be made to work hard because of Man City | Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has discussed Liverpool and Arsenal’s approaches to the summer transfer window.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has taken a swipe at both Liverpool and Arsenal for the amount of cash the clubs spent over the summer.

Both teams had fruitful transfer windows as they bolstered their attacking options significantly. Liverpool signed the impactful Hugo Ekitike and broke their club transfer record twice as Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak arrived at Anfield.

Isak’s £125 million fee was also a new British transfer record and took Liverpool’s spending total to a staggering £446 million, the most ever spent by a Premier League club during a single window.

Arsenal were the third-highest spenders in the league this summer. The Gunners forked out £267 million on new recruits, including former Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres.

Pep Guardiola makes Liverpool and Arsenal jibe

Man City are currently eighth in the Premier League table after picking up just six points from a possible 12. Defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton have set City back from the current top spot chasers and a defeat to Arsenal this weekend will only push them further away from the pack.

Speaking ahead of his side’s visit to the Emirates on Sunday, Guardiola spoke to the media after being asked about Arsenal’s spending over the summer.

“It's what it is. They decided to do it in Arsenal. Only I want to say to my friend Mikel Arteta, if he wins the title it will be just because he spent, not because he worked a lot or his players. It's like Liverpool. If Arne wins again, it will be because he spent a lot of money. Right? Because it's not just Man City that happened, right?

“So for all of them. Listen, for many, many years every club can do whatever he wants. I know how they've been treated is completely different, but what he wants to spend is because they want it and it's fine.

“All I can say is they have been wise. They spent what they believe they can do it to compete against the best teams in the Premier League and Europe and they've reached that level.”

Premier League clubs improving, says Pep Guardiola

These opening weeks of the new Premier League season have shown the talent on show in England’s top flight. The early table standings see the likes of Bournemouth in fourth, Everton in sixth, Sunderland in seventh and Aston Villa struggling in the relegation zone with no wins or goals to their name yet.

“He found a team in that way, a club, and step by step, window by window, step by step, Arsenal is getting better,” Guardiola said of Arteta. “So last season in Europe, they made incredible step forward and they are for me the most solid team. They don't make mistakes in the back and this incredible solid team.

“They have pace up front, they have of course set pieces with Nico Jover - he was here. It's in every department. But we know it. So every team is better and better and better and I know the quality that all of them they have.”

