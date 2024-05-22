Man City boss Pep Guardiola. Picture: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has confessed he is leaning towards leaving Manchester City after next season.

The Spaniard has been in the Etihad Stadium hot seat since 2016 and has dominated in England. City claimed their fourth successive Premier League title and their sixth in seven years under Guardiola. Liverpool are the only team to have stopped them when romping to their first league crown in 30 years in the 2019-20 season.



The Reds are embarking on a new chapter after Jurgen Klopp stepped down as manager. The German is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the world - perhaps only second to Guardiola, who has also won the Champions League and can add a third FA Cup to the collection when his side face Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

The ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich supremo’s contact is set to expire in the summer of 2025. And speaking after City won the Premier League last weekend, he admitted talks will be required during next season.

“The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying [after next season],” Guardiola said. “We have talked with the club – my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk. But eight or nine years – we will see.

“What I want for my players is to enjoy two or three days [of this title success] and then we have two days to prepare for the final. But right now I don’t know what exactly the moti­vation is to do it [next season] because it’s difficult to find it when everything is done.

