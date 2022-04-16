Pep Guardiola shares Man City update that will delight Liverpool fans

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are doubtful for Manchester City as they take on Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final.

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City will today assess the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool (15.30).

The key City duo are both doubts for the Wembley clash after limping off in their side's goalless draw against Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Atletico Madrid.

The fiery encounter saw De Bruyne and Walker withdrawn in the second half as Guardiola's side won the tie 1-0 on aggregate.

Liverpool prepare to do battle with City for a second time within a week.

The Premier League heavyweights, who are separated by just a point in the table, shared a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad last Sunday.

De Bruyne and Walker both feature in that game - but are doubtful for the Cup tie.

Guardiola told reporters: "We will see tomorrow about De Bruyne and Walker."

Walker has since been spotted wearing a protective boot after the Atletico game.

But Guardiola believes the fact the England international tried to continue playing before being taken off for Nathan Ake means his setback may not be too serious.

The City boss added: “He wouldn’t have remained on the pitch.

“He had a big twist but it is getting better. In football, these kinds of things happen but we will adapt and adjust.”

Ruben Dias was back on the bench for City against Atletico after missing the previous eight games.

The centre-back trained yesterday and Guardiola was tight-lipped about whether he will start.