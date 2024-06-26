Pep Lijnders has just told Arne Slot what his best Liverpool summer transfer will be

Pep Lijnders. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Pep Lijnders served as Jurgen Klopp’s assistant manager at Liverpool with the pair winning seven major trophies.

It has been a low-key start to Liverpool’s new era. Yet that scarcely means that Arne Slot won’t be working in overdrive behind the Anfield scenes. Far from it.

The Reds’ new head coach has taken on one of the biggest jobs in world football - and the most prominent of his career.

There is no drastic rebuild required nor a desperate need to restore the club to its past glory. All of that was achieved by Jurgen Klopp. When the German took the reins in October 2015, his task was to re-establish Liverpool’s position in the upper echelons of England and Europe. That was achieved emphatically during his nine years in the hot seat. In fact, it was done after five when the Champions League and Premier League had been added to the trophy cabinet.

Slot has joined Liverpool in the healthiest position since their dominance in the 1980s. But that perhaps adds to the pressure. Keeping the Reds at the top table is Slot’s chief remit and there is no time for a transitional period. The Premier League is as competitive as it has ever been and there could viably be eight teams challenges for Champions League qualification in 2024-25.

One way that Slot could ensure Liverpool maintain their berth is by using the transfer market. There have been names aplenty linked with the Reds in Slot’s first window. Several have been from his former club Feyenoord. Meanwhile, Nico Williams - who has been starring for Spain at Euro 2024 - is someone who sections of supporters have clamoured for. Lille starlet Leny Yoro is another who Liverpool are keen on but he prefers Real Madrid.

In truth, a raft of recruits won’t be arriving. Slot has already admitted major changes will not be happening. He will be looking to build on the work that Klopp and his backroom staff put in place.

And Klopp’s former assistant manager Pep Lijnders may have just told Liverpool’s new head coach the key to being a success on Merseyside. Lijnders was held in the highest regard by Klopp and had a key influence in winning seven major pieces of silverware.

Lijnders has taken his own step into management after taking charge of Red Bull Salzburg. He’s someone who Arne Slot heeded advice from earlier in his career and was even invited to Anfield to take in a game. And during Lijnders’ first interview as Salzburg supremo, he revealed what his best transfer will be in Austria.

“We have to see, we have to feel the players and then take the best out of each one - and then we build,” Lijnders told the club’s media team.

“Eighty per cent of the points are made in the training week. If you want to win football games, sometimes we say: 'Training is our best transfer' especially when you have a lot of talent inside. It's about creating a common idea, a common plan.”

In truth, those words are something that Slot can take notice of. The Dutchman is inheriting a squad that boasts top-class players - many among the best in the world. Liverpool’s squad members not competing at Euro 2024 and the Copa America are due to report back for duty at the start of July and that’s when Slot’s tenure will begin in earnest.