Jurgen Klopp’s assistant manager will take charge of Liverpool’s potential Champions League rivals.

Pep Lijnders has been confirmed as Red Bull Salzburg’s new head coach.

Lijnders will take up the No.1 role at the Australian outfit after he leaves Liverpool this summer. The Dutchman has served as Jurgen Klopp’s assistant since 2018 when returning to Anfield following a brief spell in charge of NEC. He has played a key role in helping the Redsl win seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

But with Klopp departing the Anfield hot seat, Lijnders felt it was the right time to go off on his own coaching journey. He will take the helm at Salzburg, signing a three-year deal. He will be assisted by Vitor Matos, who also leaves Klopp’s backroom team.

"I am very proud to become the new head coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg," said Lijnders.

This is a real privilege for me. After PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto and Liverpool FC, I am now moving to another exceptional club with a really good structure and a particular focus on youth development.

"I want to develop a mentality with the team that places a lot of emphasis on attacking style of play and where passion and hunger for success are the basis of everything.

"Together with my assistant coach Vitor Matos and the entire support team, we will do our best to help the club continue to grow in an ever-changing football world.

"My family has visited the city before and was overwhelmed by its beauty and the friendliness of the people. That was the last and important step for me in choosing FC Red Bull Salzburg."