Pep Lijnders 'plots' Liverpool raid for Euro 2024 star who is 'highly sought after'

Pep Lijnders has taken charge of Red Bull Salzburg..

A Liverpool youngster is reportedly wanted by Pep Lijnders as he begins planning for life away from Anfield.

Lijnders, who was Jurgen Klopp’s assistant manager, left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season following the German’s exit. Lijnders was keen to pursue his own career as a No.1 despite being highly regarded by Reds owners Fenway Sports Group.

Lijnders has made the move to Red Bull Salzburg - who have somewhat of a rebuild on their hands. Salzburg had won the previous 11 Austrian Bundesliga titles yet their dominance has come to an end.

Sturm Graz were crowned champions as they finished two points ahead of Die Roten Bullen. Part of Sturm’s side was Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros. He joined the club on loan in January and played every minute in the second half of the campaign. As a reward, Jaros has been called up to the Czech Republic’s squad for Euro 2024.

According to Salzburger Nachrichten, Jaros is someone on Lijnders’ radar. Salzburg require a new goalkeeper as Timo Horn’s contract is set to expire - and Jaros is ‘sought after’.

The 22-year-old has previously had loan spells at St Patrick’s Athletic, Notts County at Stockport County. His future could hinge on new head coach Arne Slot’s plans for Liverpool’s goalkeeping department.

Alisson Becker is firmly first choice but there is uncertainty surrounding Caoimhin Kelleher. The Republic of Ireland international has admitted he is keen to become a No.1 in his own right.