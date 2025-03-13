Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss the Carabao Cup final for Liverpool after an injury against PSG

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been all-but ruled out of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday and there has now been a suggestion that he could be out of action until May.

The right-back went down after going over on his ankle in the second half at Anfield on Tuesday night against Paris Saint-Germain. He was replaced by Jarrell Quansah, who hit the post in the game. Quansah, who is a centre back by trade, is set to start in the right-back position at Wembley with Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley both ruled out.

The only update on Alexander-Arnold’s injury has come from manager Arne Slot, who confirmed on Wednesday it was too early to say if he would miss the final. However, he had conceded on Tuesday night that the nature of the way of Alexander-Arnold came off meant it was unlikely he would be fit for Wembley.

Physio speculates on injury timeline

In a video on social media, Shane Ryan - an advance practice physiotherapist and director of Motherwell Physio - suggested that Alexander-Arnold’s injury is likely a high ankle sprain which could rule him out for around six to eights weeks.

He said on Tik Tok: “The way his foot catches on the ground, it’s really nasty. This kind of mechanism injury is typically the way you get a high ankle sprain which is where you tear the ligaments higher up in your ankle. Specifically one called your AITFL which is one called your anterior inferior tibiofibular ligament.

“These high ankle sprains are not your typical ankle sprains, with these your usually out for longer. On average, six to eight weeks is normal but it can be a lot longer depending what else you do with it. Hopefully it’s as bad as that and nothing more because sometimes these can lead to fractures and instability of the distiller tailr fibula joint which can cause a whole host of long-term issues.

“But hopefully with his medical team, he should be alright hopefully within six to eight weeks.”

That timeframe would still allow Alexander-Arnold to play again this season with the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele reporting that the injury is not as bad as first feared and that the defender could play again this season.

Who else could miss Carabao Cup final?

Ibrahima Konaté was also forced off against PSG on Tuesday night but he is currently set to be okay to face Newcastle at Wembley as Slot put his withdrawal down to tiredness rather than a serious injury.

Bradley has been out of action since he was forced off in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. The Castlederg-born man was left out of Northern Ireland’s latest 25-man squad for their international friendlies with Switzerland and Sweden with his international manager Michael O’Neill confirming he is not set to return until around mid-April.

Meanwhile, Gomez has not played since being forced off early in the FA Cup loss against Plymouth Argyle. He has since undergone surgery to fix the issue and Slot said last month: "Joe Gomez had surgery for his hamstring injury, so he's out for a long time. He will be back maybe just before the end of the season."

