Liverpool loaned out a number of players over the summer, including rising star Kaide Gordon.

Liverpool’s quiet transfer window was a conversation piece for many over the summer, as they brought in just one new signing who has immediately arrived at Anfield. Federico Chiesa made the move straight away from Juventus, while second recruit Giorgio Mamardashvili will spend another season with Valencia before linking up with his new teammates next year.

Many also expected a significant list of sales following Jurgen Klopp’s departure. However, after the three whose contracts expired, only fringe players Bobby Clark Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg were moved on permanently. Although the Reds did insert a matching rights clause into their agreement for Clark’s departure. Liverpool did sanction multiple loan exits though, with the likes of Ben Doak and Stefan Bajčetić sent out to earn some valuable experience.

Kaide Gordon has also embarked on his first loan move away from Liverpool as he hopes to assert himself further in the Reds’ senior team moving forward. The winger made seven first team appearances under Jurgen Klopp, including a start against Arsenal in the 2022/23 Carabao Cup.

Gordon joined Championship side Norwich City on a season-long loan at the end of the transfer window and sporting director Ben Knapper expressed his excitement to work with the 19-year-old following his move.

“Kaide is an exciting young player who we're looking forward to working with this season. We're thankful to everyone at Liverpool for trusting us with this next stage in his development, in what will be his first senior loan experience. He will add competition in wide areas, and we are hopeful this will be a mutually beneficial step for all parties.”

How is Kaide Gordon performing at Norwich City?

Since his arrival at Carrow Road, Gordon has made three appearances in the Championship. His debut was a five minute cameo against Watford and he was left on the bench against Derby City the following week.

Last month, manager Johannes Hoff Thorup was asked about Gordon during a press conference, to which he replied: “He's a good player, good dribbling and finishing qualities. He needs some physicality and fitness so he's not ready to start for us yet. We can see what he'll bring but he's not ready for 90 minutes yet.”

The 20-year-old is still yet to earn his first start for the Canaries but he came off the bench against Hull City last time out and scored his first goal for the side. Gordon will be hoping that his effort may earn him more minutes when Norwich return to action after the international break against Stoke City.

Since his initial comments, Thorup has said he is ‘very pleased’ with Gordon’s efforts so far this season and hinted that he could be approaching his first start in green and yellow.

“Like I've said regarding him before, we need to get him up to speed so that he can play for more than 45 minutes, which is where he is at now," the Norwich boss bold Pink Un following their 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

“What I saw today was a player who is ready to support in areas of the game that may not be his favourite, which is exactly the approach we hope to see and want to see. What he gave the team was good, and he was a part of us changing the momentum of the game towards the end.”

Norwich are currently seventh in the Championship table with 15 points on the board, while league leaders Sunderland are just four points clear.