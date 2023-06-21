Liverpool are set to offload nine players this summer as they look to restructure their midfield.

Liverpool have already sunk their teeth into the transfer window and taken a big bite of the action after welcoming Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield. Their summer business is well and truly underway and fans can likely expect more names through the door as well before the new season starts.

With a full midfield restructure in mind, Jurgen Klopp and co have had to make some room for new personnel, which has seen long-time serving veteran James Milner leave the club following the expiry of his contract. The 37-year-old was included on the list of nine players who are set to be released by the club.

Plenty of others in the Premier League have also been presented with similar fates. Here’s the full list of players in England’s top flight who will depart their respective clubs at the end of the month, providing no last-minute new deals are agreed.

Released players from 2022/23 Premier League

AFC Bournemouth: Matthew Burgess, Christopher Francis, Brooklyn Genesini, Tarik Gidaree, Jefferson Lerma, Joshua Popoola, Jack Stacey, Junior Stanislas.

Arsenal: Joel Ideho, George Igaba-Ishimwe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matthew Smith, Thomas Smith.

Aston Villa : Declan Frith, Hayden Lindley, Arjan Raikhy, Ruben Shakpoke, Myles Sohna, Jed Steer, Ashley Young, Bradley Young.

Brentford: J’Neil Bennett, Lachlan Brook, Tariqe Fosu, Saman Ghoddos, Pontus Jansson, Nico Jones, Roco Rees, Roy Syla, Joel Valencia, Lucias Vine.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Toby Bull, Billie Clark, Matthew Everitt, Teddy Jenks, Todd Miller, Samuel Packham, Haydon Roberts, Casey Shann, Jack Spong, Fynn Talley, Lorent Tolaj, Antef Tsoungui, Ben Wilson.

Chelsea: Derrick Abu, Prince Adegoke, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Nathan Baxter, Juan Carlos Familia-Castillo, Bryan Fiabema, Joe Haigh, Henry Lawrence, Sam McClelland, Dujon Sterling, Amari Otieno Thomas Silko, Ethan Wady, Jayden Wareham.

Crystal Palace: Joshua Addae, David Akrobor-Boateng, Ryan Bartley, Jack Butland, Maliq Cadogan, Reece Hannam, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, David Omilabu, Daniel Quick.

Everton: Einar Iversen, Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend.

Fulham: Thorsteinn Antonsson, Joseph Bryan, Shane Duffy, Paulo Gazzaniga, Sonny Hilton, Sylvester Jasper, Ziyad Larkeche, Jonathon Page, Steven Sessegnon, Jean-Pierre Tiehi.

Leeds United: William Brook, Adam Forshaw, Stuart McKinstry, Joel Robles.

Leicester City: Daniel Amartey, Ryan Bertrand, Tete, Kelechi Chibueze, Jonathan Evans, Khanya Leshabela, Nampalys Mendy, Ronny Nelson, Joshua Eppiah, Terell Pennant, Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu, Bayli Spencer-Adams, Thanawat Suengchitthawon, Youri Tielemans.

Liverpool: Roberto Firmino, Jack Bearne, Liam Hughes, Naby Keita, Oscar Kelly, James Milner, Fidel O’Rourke, Oludare Olufunwa, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Roberto Firmino waves farewell to the Liverpool fans at Anfield

Manchester City: Terrell Agyemang, Ilkay Gundogan, Rowan McDonald, Benjamin Mendy.

Manchester United: Di’Shon Bernard, David de Gea, Ethan Galbraith, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Charlie Wellens.

Newcastle United: Niall Brookwell, Ciaran Clark, Daniel Langley, Matthew Longstaff, Joshua Stewart, Isaac Westendorf.

Nottingham Forest: Andre Ayew, Jack Colback, Billy Fewster, Alex Gibson-Hammond, Ryan Hammond, Nicky Hogarth, Adnan Kanuric, Jesse Lingard, Cafu, Lewis Salmon, Jordan Smith, Lyle Taylor.

Southampton: Goran Babic, Samuel Bellis, Willy Caballero, Mohamed El Younossi, Matthew Hall, Zuriel Otseh-Taiwo, Leon Pambou, Fedel Ross-Lang, Jak Stewart, William Tizzard, Jack Turner, Theo Walcott, Caleb Watts.

Now 34, Walcott made 20 Premier League appearances for Southampton during the 2022/23 season before announcing an emotional exit from the club he started his career with.

Tottenham Hotspur: Jamie Bowden, Kallum Cesay, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Marques Muir, Lucas Moura.

West Ham United: Brian Kinnear, Manuel Lanzini, Mipo Odubeko, Armstrong Oko-Flex.