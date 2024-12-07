Liverpool team predicted to face Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool can ramp up the pressure in the Premier League title race when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby (12.30 GMT).

The Reds currently hold a seven-point lead at the summit of the table. But being the lunchtime kick-off, they can extend their advantage ahead of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea being in action.

But Arne Slot knows that Liverpool face a very tough test against their bitter foes Everton. All form in derbies goes out of the window, while the Toffees have added incentive as it’s the last time the rivals will meet at Goodison Park.

Slot has plenty to weigh up with his team selection after a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United. He’s still without Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa while Alexis Mac Allister must serve a one-match suspension.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Alisson is still not ready to be back so Kelleher will continue. Must bounce back after his late error that gave Newcastle their equaliser.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Made such a difference when coming off the bench at Newcastle. Being sensibly managed after his recent injury and will be desperate to win being a boyhood Liverpool fan from the city.

CB - Joe Gomez

Had a couple of jittery moments against Newcastle but Slot will want stability in his rearguard so Gomez is likely to continue while Konate is still absent.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Goes into the game in magnificent form and may have a point to prove after struggling in the fixture last season.

LB - Andy Robertson

Been much more like his usual self lately and will keep his spot with Tsimikas still absent.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Substituted for the first time in the Premier League this season against Newcastle. However, Slot has confirmed that Gravenberch will start. Been one of Liverpool’s best players so far.

CM - Curtis Jones

Fired home against Newcastle and will have to play in a slightly deeper role with Mac Allister suspended. Another who’d simply love a victory being a homegrown player.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Started to come alive in recent games after a somewhat slow start to the campaign. Energy and pressing will be important.

RW - Mo Salah

Has simply been unstoppable lately and how he would love to steal the headlines yet again.

ST - Luis Diaz

Darwin Nunez had a tough evening at Newcastle and finds himself struggling. Diaz has impressed when he’s played as a centre-forward this term and can cause issues with his movement.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Really benefitting from being utilised on the flank rather than through the middle since Slot’s arrival.

Subs

Jaros, Davies, Quansah, Nallo, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Elliott, Nunez.