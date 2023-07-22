Liverpool are preparing for the 2023-24 Premier League season with a training camp in Germany

Liverpool kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 4-2 victory over Karlsruher SC on Wednesday, as the Reds continue to build towards their Premier League opener against Chelsea next month.

Jurgen Klopp's side are back in friendly action against Furth on Monday and also have games against Leicester City, Bayern Munich and Darmstadt 98 before the start of the Premier League season.

It has been a busy few weeks on the transfer front for the Reds with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both set for surprise moves to Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian has been the subject of a £40m bid from Al-Ittihad while reports earlier this week claimed a £12m fee was agreed with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq for Henderson.

The pending departures of the duo is likely to mean more incomings at Anfield, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already signing for the club this summer.

Ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, football statisticians have built a predictive supercomputer to simulate the upcoming season - and here is where it is tipping Liverpool and Everton to finish compared to their rivals...

1 . 20th: Luton Town Predicted points: 30

2 . 19th: Bournemouth Predicted points: 35

3 . 18th: Sheffield United Predicted points: 36

4 . 17th: Nottingham Forest Predicted points: 37