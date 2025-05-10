Liverpool have already wrapped up the 2024/25 Premier League title as the Reds’ status as champions was confirmed with a thumping victory over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Arne Slot only arrived at Anfield last summer but has joined the list of managers to win the title in his first season in England. In the end, Liverpool claimed their 20th league title at a canter as they proved to be head and shoulders above the competition. They are currently 15 points above second-placed Arsenal after 35 games.

The Merseyside outfit will be eager to make it back-to-back titles as they prepare for a major squad overhaul this summer. It has already been confirmed that Leeds United and Burnley will join the Premier League next season with Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton officially relegated. One of Sheffield United, Sunderland, Coventry City or Bristol City will complete the 20-team line-up next term.

With 19 of the 20 sides confirmed for next campaign, the bookmakers have compiled their early list of odds to give their predictions where each team might finish. Here’s a predicted table ranked on the odds for each side to win the title. Take a look...

1 . Burnley Premier League title odds - 1,500/1 | Getty Images

2 . Leeds United Premier League title odds - 1,000/1 | Getty Images

3 . Wolves Premier League title odds - 1,000/1 | Getty Images