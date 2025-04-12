Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Premier League has confirmed the officiating team to take charge of Liverpool vs West Ham this weekend.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool can take one step closer to the Premier League title this weekend when they host West Ham at Anfield.

Hoping to recreate their previous 5-0 drubbing, the Reds will welcome the struggling London outfit to Merseyside on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool and West Ham are having very different seasons. While Arne Slot and co boast a huge 11-point lead at the top of the table, the Irons are fighting to avoid finishing as the worst non-relegated team.

Liverpool have some ground to make up after they were handed just their second league defeat of the season last time out. The Reds will be eager to take revenge after their 3-2 defeat to Fulham, and it could be West Ham who fall into the firing line.

Who is the referee for Liverpool vs West Ham?

The Premier League has confirmed that Andy Madley will take charge of Liverpool’s match-up with West Ham this weekend. Scott Ledger and Mat Wilkes are in support as Madley’s assistants, with Tony Harrington as the fourth official. John Brooks and Steve Meredith will be on VAR duty.

The last time Madley officiated a Liverpool match, the Reds beat Brentford 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium, thanks to a stoppage time brace from Darwin Nunez. The 41-year-old had previously been in charge of the 3-3 thriller against Newcastle United, which ended in Arne Slot receiving an official apology from Amazon Prime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match had been broadcast on the streaming service as part of the early December fixtures deal. During the match coverage, presenter Dan Walker implied that Slot had entered Madley’s dressing room at half-time to speak to the official.

It was suggested that the Liverpool boss had raised concerns over Madley’s decisions during the first half. Three Reds players had been booked, including Alexis Mac Allister, which led to his one-match suspension following an accumulation of yellow cards.

However, as reported by The Times, it was later confirmed that Slot did not enter Madley’s dressing room and that he had instead approach the referee in the tunnel in a ‘normal way’.

Amazon Prime issued an apology to Slot and the club, blaming the mistake on a production misunderstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Madley record in Liverpool games

Madley has officiated 12 Liverpool matches in his career so far and the Reds have won on seven occasions, drawn four and lost just once. The defeat was the 2-0 defeat to Everton in the Goodison Park Merseyside Derby last April.

Madley has issued 14 yellow cards to Liverpool players in his last five games in charge. Overall, he has given out 23 bookings to the Reds, averaging 1.9 cards per game. Madley has also awarded penalties to opposition teams on two occasions, but has never ruled in favour of Liverpool.

The most cards Madley has ever dished out in one match was during Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace. Eight cards were shown throughout the clash, including a sending off as a result of two yellows for Jordan Ayew.

In other news, Spanish giants muscled out of move for key Liverpool star as Reds make demands