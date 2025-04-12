Premier League appoint referee to Liverpool v West Ham who was at the heart of Amazon Prime Arne Slot apology
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Liverpool can take one step closer to the Premier League title this weekend when they host West Ham at Anfield.
Hoping to recreate their previous 5-0 drubbing, the Reds will welcome the struggling London outfit to Merseyside on Sunday.
Liverpool and West Ham are having very different seasons. While Arne Slot and co boast a huge 11-point lead at the top of the table, the Irons are fighting to avoid finishing as the worst non-relegated team.
Liverpool have some ground to make up after they were handed just their second league defeat of the season last time out. The Reds will be eager to take revenge after their 3-2 defeat to Fulham, and it could be West Ham who fall into the firing line.
Who is the referee for Liverpool vs West Ham?
The Premier League has confirmed that Andy Madley will take charge of Liverpool’s match-up with West Ham this weekend. Scott Ledger and Mat Wilkes are in support as Madley’s assistants, with Tony Harrington as the fourth official. John Brooks and Steve Meredith will be on VAR duty.
The last time Madley officiated a Liverpool match, the Reds beat Brentford 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium, thanks to a stoppage time brace from Darwin Nunez. The 41-year-old had previously been in charge of the 3-3 thriller against Newcastle United, which ended in Arne Slot receiving an official apology from Amazon Prime.
The match had been broadcast on the streaming service as part of the early December fixtures deal. During the match coverage, presenter Dan Walker implied that Slot had entered Madley’s dressing room at half-time to speak to the official.
It was suggested that the Liverpool boss had raised concerns over Madley’s decisions during the first half. Three Reds players had been booked, including Alexis Mac Allister, which led to his one-match suspension following an accumulation of yellow cards.
However, as reported by The Times, it was later confirmed that Slot did not enter Madley’s dressing room and that he had instead approach the referee in the tunnel in a ‘normal way’.
Amazon Prime issued an apology to Slot and the club, blaming the mistake on a production misunderstanding.
Andy Madley record in Liverpool games
Madley has officiated 12 Liverpool matches in his career so far and the Reds have won on seven occasions, drawn four and lost just once. The defeat was the 2-0 defeat to Everton in the Goodison Park Merseyside Derby last April.
Madley has issued 14 yellow cards to Liverpool players in his last five games in charge. Overall, he has given out 23 bookings to the Reds, averaging 1.9 cards per game. Madley has also awarded penalties to opposition teams on two occasions, but has never ruled in favour of Liverpool.
The most cards Madley has ever dished out in one match was during Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace. Eight cards were shown throughout the clash, including a sending off as a result of two yellows for Jordan Ayew.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.