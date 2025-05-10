Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The forward has scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool-linked Bryan Mbeumo will likely leave Brentford this summer.

That is according to Bees captain Christian Norgaard, with the forward likely to be in high demand. Mbeumo has been an outstanding servant for Brentford in their rise from the Championship to ninth place in the Premier League.

In total, the Cameroon international has recorded 68 goals and 50 assists for the the London outfit. This campaign, Mbeumo has been the Bees’ talisman, having bagged 18 league goals and created seven.

It is no surprise that the 25-year-old has reportedly attracted plenty of suitors chasing his signature, with Liverpool are among those linked. Sky Sports suggests that the Reds, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are all tracking Mbeumo, with a £60 million price tag mooted.

Brentford have lost several of their top players in the past including Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins. And Norgaard accepts that Mbeumo and fellow attacker Yoane Wissa could be the next to bank Thomas Frank’s side a significant fee.

What’s been said

Speaking to Sky Sports, Norgaard said: "I think Bryan is likely to go. I don't know about Wissa yet. Everyone hopes that he might stay. Either way, I'm happy for the season and am happy for both of them. They deserve it so much.

"I'm pretty calm about what will happen with Bryan and Wissa. A lot of questions are asked about them and you can almost feel the worries around the players, when you talk about them maybe leaving us.

"I was one [of them] when we were losing Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, Ivan Toney. So it continues. But the club has already brought in Igor Thiago, who is another fantastic character and he will also take the league by storm at some point.

"When that is, I don't know but I'm sure he will be ready if Wissa gets his dream move, or Bryan leaves and there will be a change of the offensive players. I think the club is so talented in recruiting and always being two or three steps ahead."

Will Liverpool sign Bryan Mbeumo?

It is understandable why Liverpool have been linked with Mbeumo. Reds head coach Arne Slot is likely to replenish his attacking options in the summer transfer window despite winning the Premier League title in his first season.

Liverpool are set to be in the market for a new striker. Darwin Nunez has managed just seven goals in all competitions and endured his struggles. It is likely that the Uruguay international departs after three years on Merseyside, with the Saudi Pro League reportedly keen. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has struggled for form after enduring fitness problems once again.

But Mbeumo is primarily a right winger and that is a position that the Reds are unlikely to strengthen. Mo Salah is the undisputed first choice, having fired 33 goals and 23 assists in all competitions. Liverpool’s talisman recently put pen to paper on a new two-year contract. The Reds also have Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa as wide options.