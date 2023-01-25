Premier League confirm key changes for Liverpool and Everton

Two Everton and two Liverpool fixtures have been rearranged in March.

Liverpool forward Mo Salah battles Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

Everton and Liverpool have both had key fixtures rearranged for live TV coverage in March.

Both Merseyside clubs will be on Sky Sports on Sunday 5 March, having been scheduled to play the day earlier. Everton, who currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, travel to relegation Nottingham Forest. Kick-off is at 14.00 GMT.

Then Liverpool face bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield (16.30 GMT). The Reds are ninth in the table but still hold outside hopes they can pip United to a top-four finish.

On Saturday 11 March, Liverpool make the trip to Bournemouth. And it’ll be a very early start for those travelling to the south coast, with the game being selected by BT Sport for the 12.30 GMT match.