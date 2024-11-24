Tyler Dibling of Southampton is fouled by Andrew Robertson of Liverpool, resulting in a penalty being awarded during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Southampton were awarded a penalty in the first half against Liverpool.

The Premier League have explained why Southampton were awarded a penalty against Liverpool.

The Reds took the lead in the 30th minute of the St Mary’s encounter through Dominik Szoboszlai’s strike But Arne Slot’s side were architects of their own downfall just 10 minutes later when Virgil van Dijk cheaply lost the ball and allowed Southampton to swiftly counter. Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was forced to foul Tyler Dibling and on-field referee Sam Barrott pointed to the penalty spot.

The incident took place right on the edge of Liverpool’s area and VAR official Michael Oliver checked if the foul was committed outside of the box. However, Oliver stuck with Barrott’s original decision. Adam Armstrong saw his spot-kick saved by Caoimhin Kelleher but the Southampton striker tucked home the rebound to equalise.

A statement from the Premier League Match Centre on X said: “The referee’s call of penalty for the challenge by Robertson on Dibling is checked and confirmed by VAR, who deemed there was no conclusive evidence that the contact occurred outside the penalty area.”