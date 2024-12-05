The Premier League have confirmed the appointment of the referee for Saturday’s Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton

The Premier League have confirmed that Michael Oliver will take charge of the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Everton will welcome Liverpool across Stanley Park for the final time before moving into their new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock next season.

Everton won 4-0 against Wolves in midweek as they gained some momentum heading into the contest while Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw at Newcastle United. The sides face off at 12.30pm on Saturday as they get the latest round of Premier League action underway. The Reds will want to maintain their seven-point lead at the top of the table while the Toffees will hope to put further distance between themselves and the bottom three.

Oliver has been in charge of the two sides before, most notably during the dramatic 2-2 draw at Goodison Park in the 2020-21 season. The contest, played behind close doors, was riddled with controversy. It was a game that saw Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk sustain an ACL injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign after a rash challenge from Jordan Pickford.

The incident was missed by the on-field officials while VAR David Coote also neglected to look at the challenge as he also had to check whether Van Dijk had committed an offside offence. Sadio Mane had put Liverpool 1-0 up after three minutes but Michael Keane levelled for the hosts midway through the first half. Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool on 72 minutes but Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised with nine minutes remaining.

Richarlison was sent off by Oliver for a rash challenge on Thiago late on and Liverpool then thought they had won it when Jordan Henderson netted in stoppage time but a VAR check ruled that Mane was offside in the build-up, with replays showing it to be an incredibly-close decision. Then Reds boss Jurgen Klopp expressed his annoyance with that decision afterwards, as he said: "I don't know where the line is where you can do offside. Yes, we should have won this game. The boys played a super game. against a side with quality and confidence. Dominating from the first second is absolutely exceptional."

Calvert-Lewin also spoke after the game, as he reflected: "As you'd expect in derbies, got tackles flying in 50-50, so there's always a chance the ref might bring out a yellow or red. Disappointed we didn't kick on at 1-1. We knew we would have spells where we wouldn't have the ball. I managed to put one away but I genuinely thought it would be coming [the win], but it wasn't to be. I'm disappointed we didn't win the game. In that respect it was frustrating. In terms of the bigger picture, it's a point and we'll take it."

On Saturday, Oliver will be assisted by Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring while the fourth official is Tony Harrington. Chris Kavanagh will be the lead VAR with Eddie Smart assistant VAR.