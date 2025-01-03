Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool host rivals Manchester United in a huge Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday

Liverpool are gearing up for a huge Premier League clash against Manchester United this weekend as they aim to protect their lead at the top of the table. Arsenal closed the gap on Arne Slot’s side to six points with a 3-1 win at Brentford on New Year’s Day and the Gunners will get the chance to put more pressure on the Reds this weekend.

The North London outfit head to Brighton and Hove Albion in the 5.30pm kick off on Saturday with Liverpool hosting the Red Devils at Anfield on Sunday at 4.30pm. In theory, they could go into that game with a three-point lead but with two games in hand. United have lost their last three Premier League games without scoring a goal while Liverpool head into the game on the back of three-straight wins having defeated Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and West Ham United.

Ahead of the fixture, the Premier League has confirmed who the officials will be for the game with Michael Oliver appointed to take charge. His assistants will be Stuart Burt and Lee Betts with Craig Pawson named as fourth official. Chris Kavanagh is the VAR and his assistant is Dan Robathan.

Michael Oliver involved in Liverpool v Man Utd last season

Oliver took charge of the exact same fixture last campaign as Liverpool were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against United at Anfield. The Reds had 34 shots, with eight on target and 69% possession but could not find a way past a United side who had just one shot on target all game.

In second-half stoppage time, Diogo Dalot was yellow carded in quick succession after reacting angrily to a throw being given the wrong way. Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explained why Oliver made the decision. He said at the time: "The throw is not clearly given the wrong way. It is a United throw when you look at it again but when I first saw it I wasn't convinced. You can't act like Dalot did. It doesn't look good and isn't a good image to be portraying around the world. Whether you like it or not, that is the remit referees have been given this season. That is why there is such a high number of yellow cards for this type of offence."

The decision irked those of a United persuasion given that in the first half Darwin Nunez was booked for a challenge on Jonny Evans before sarcastically clapping the decision - he escaped a second caution, however. United manager at the time, Erik ten Hag, was asked about the decision to send Dalot off and said: “I will leave the judgement to you.”

Liverpool record with Oliver in charge

Diogo Dalot of Manchester United receiving a red card from referee Michael Oliver during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on December 17, 2023 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Oliver has refereed Liverpool 63 times in his career - the most of any club. The Reds have won less than half of the matches Oliver has refereed, winning 30, drawing 19 and losing 14. He has taken charge of 46 games involving United with the Red Devils winning just 18 of those, with 12 draws and 16 losses.

The referee has been in charge of 15 Premier League games this season, with his last outing Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Leicester City last weekend. He has taken charge of City five times already this season. Oliver was on VAR duty back in November when West Ham United were awarded a controversial last minute penalty against the Red Devils. Oliver recommended an on-field check for David Coote who changed his decision to penalty after initially waving away Matthijs de Ligt's challenge on former Liverpool man Danny Ings. The Hammers won the game 2-1 as the penalty was scored.

PGMOL chief Howard Webb later admitted Oliver should not have intervened. He said: "I thought it was a misread by the VAR. A VAR that's normally really talented and reliable, but gets uber-focused in this situation on De Ligt's leg. His leg coming through on to Danny Ings, not making any contact with the ball. The ball's already past De Ligt as he makes contact with Danny Ings. And the VAR sees that as a clear foul. I think he was too focused on that aspect. I don't think he should have got involved. I think this is a situation where we'd leave the on-field decision as it is, probably whichever way it's called. On balance, I don't think it's a penalty kick."