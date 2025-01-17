Premier League makes official announcement ahead of Liverpool vs Brentford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool will make the journey down to Brentford on Saturday for their next Premier League challenge.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend as they prepare for a trip to Brentford. While the Reds are still at the top of the table, they allowed Arsenal to narrow the gap to four points last time out after dropping points once again to Nottingham Forest.

The high-flying East Midlands club made it a tough away day for the title hopefuls. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side denied Liverpool another win with their 1-1 draw, having previously beat them 1-0 at Anfield earlier in the season. Forest have fought their way up to third in the table, losing just four games throughout the campaign so far.

After also drawing to Manchester United, Liverpool are still without their first Premier League win of 2025. A win against Brentford is now a matter of urgency, otherwise the Reds risk Arsenal moving to within just one point.

Arne Slot and his side will make the journey to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday for their 3pm kick-off. Brentford enter the clash after holding Manchester City to a 2-2 draw — the Bees came from 2-0 down late on to snag a point and pile further pressure onto Pep Guardiola and the reigning champions.

Who is the referee for Liverpool vs Brentford?

Andy Madley will be the man in charge of Liverpool’s visit to Brentford this weekend. He will be supported by assistant referees Nick Hopton and Craig Taylor, alongside fourth official Farai Hallam. Paul Tierney and Dan Robathan will be on VAR duty.

Madley last took charge of Leicester City vs Crystal Palace on January 15th and he didn’t issue a single card throughout the match. However, just 11 days prior, he gave five bookings during the clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Throughout his last ten games in charge, Madley has shown 39 cards, averaging 3.9 cards per fixture. He last oversaw a Liverpool match only a month ago, when the Reds took on Newcastle at St James’ Park. The 41-year-old dished out seven cards in total, five of them for Liverpool as the likes of Darwin Núñez and Jarell Quansah went into the book during the 3-3 draw.

Liverpool vs Brentford injury latest

Joe Gomez will definitely not feature against Brentford this weekend as his recent hamstring injury is now expected to keep him out for at least five games. Slot confirmed earlier this week that the centre-back is ‘quite far’ from returning to action, as he is not yet back in team training.

The boss also provided an update on Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz, stating on the Colombian: “I assume he is [fine]. Yesterday he was not allowed [to train] because he had a bit of a sore throat, but I assume he be training with us today. I still have to hear this, but we are expecting him to train with us today.”

However, Jota has been thrown into doubt after missing training. Slot has said the team will have ‘wait and see’ if he will be eligible to feature in the squad to face Brentford.

“He felt a little bit when he came in [at Forest], a little niggle during the half-hour he came in. He could finish the game, but afterwards he complained a bit about it and that's why he didn't train yesterday. We have to wait and see if he is available today and then, of course, tomorrow.”