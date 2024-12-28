Premier League makes official decision ahead of West Ham vs Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s final match of 2024 will be an away trip to West Ham.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will take on West Ham in their final match of the year and thanks to the results of Boxing Day, they are guaranteed their spot at the top of the Premier League table on January 1st regardless of their result.

The Reds earned their 13th win of the season and remain unbeaten since September, with a six-point cushion now between them and closest title rivals Arsenal. They also have a huge game in-hand still to play against Everton, which is expected to come in February for the postponed Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Liverpool added another important win to their tally, those around them have also been dropping points, which has allowed Arne Slot some extra breathing space. The Reds’ recent back-to-back draws against Newcastle and Fulham saw their lead shrink to just two points as Chelsea went on a dominant run to close the gap.

However, Everton have played a part in stopping Liverpool’s rivals in their tracks recently, recording three consecutive draws against Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City. The reigning champions are now a hefty 14 points behind the Reds and have just two wins in their last 10 league matches.

West Ham will host Liverpool at the London Stadium in their final match before the new year rolls in. The officials have been announced for the clash which could see the Reds maintain their six-point lead heading into 2025.

Who are the officials for Liverpool vs West Ham?

Anthony Taylor will take charge of Liverpool’s final clash of the year, supported by assistant referees Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. The fourth official will be Steve Martin, with Darren England and Simon Bennett on VAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor was the referee for Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day and he issued three yellow cards, along with a red for Jhon Durán during the clash. Durán was sent off for standing on the back of Fabian Schär and Villa’s appeal against the decision was rejected, meaning the Colombian will face a three-match ban.

“The referee issued a red card to Durán for violent conduct. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call,” the Premier League Match Centre confirmed in an official statement.

Taylor last took charge of a Liverpool match back in October during the 2-2 draw against Arsenal. He issued two yellow cards to each team, with Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Núñez picking up the bookings for the Reds.

Taylor has officiated five games so far throughout December — four in the Premier League and one in the Champions League. In his last stretch of fixtures, the 46-year-old has handed out 21 cards and awarded three penalties. Taylor also hit the headlines back in September when he dished out a new record for yellow cards shown in a Premier League match. A hefty 14 bookings were given during the match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium.