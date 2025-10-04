The fans of Premier League holders Liverpool and Merseyside rivals Everton were treated to plenty of excitement in the summer transfer window as they splashed out more money than ever before to assemble stronger teams for the new season.

The Reds showed a great willingness to spend from a positition of strength, smashing the British record transfer twice in the same window after the additions of German playmaker Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Swedish international Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. They also added further quality in the full-back positions with the signings of Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong while also adding further firepower in attack in the form of Hugo Ekitike, with the Frenchman so far outperforming Isak in the early weeks of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Everton found themselves with the task of overhauling a threadbare squad following the departure of nine senior players, including first-team regulars Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Harrison and Ashley Young. Their response, however, was emphatic as they added the likes of Jack Grealish, Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury Hall and Merlin Rohl at a net cost of £97m, which is more than they had spent over the previous seven seasons combined (£71m).

As it stands, both clubs have made fairly promising starts to the campaign. Liverpool, despite suffering defeat against Crystal Palace, sit top of the table, while Everton are currently ninth heading into matchday seven.

But how has the summer activity of both teams effected their performances on the pitch. Here we take a look Hyperset’s Data and Audience Insights expert Stefan Wojciechowski’s table using each team’s net spend from the last five years.

