Liverpool will host their final home game of 2024 on Boxing Day as Leicester City prepare for the Anfield journey.

Liverpool celebrate Christmas at the top of the Premier League table, with a four-point cushion over closest rivals Chelsea thanks to the latest round of results. The Reds enjoyed a thrilling nine-goal encounter against Tottenham Hotspur, whose mixed big of results continue to churn out surprises.

After beating Manchester City 4-0, Spurs drew to Fulham, lost to Bournemouth, then edged out Manchester United 4-3. Their defeat to Liverpool sees them lingering outside the top ten ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures. Meanwhile, Arne Slot’s side secured their 12th win of the season and rivals Everton also did them another big favour.

The Toffees have now held two of Liverpool’s title rivals to back-to-back 0-0 draws. After a stalemate against Arsenal, Everton also held Chelsea at Goodison Park to deny them a ninth consecutive win in all competitions.

Liverpool now top the table with 39 points — four ahead of Chelsea and six above third-placed Arsenal. Man City’s miserable run continued with a defeat to Aston Villa, sinking them to seventh in the table. Villa, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are all ahead of the reigning champions.

The Reds have just two games left before 2024 draws to a close and the January transfer window opens for business. Their final home game of the year will be against Leicester City on Boxing Day, before a trip to West Ham on December 29th.

The officials for today’s matches have been released — let’s take a look at who will take charge of Liverpool’s last Anfield outing of 2024.

Who is the referee for Liverpool vs Leicester City?

Darren Bond will take charge of Liverpool’s Boxing Day clash, supported by assistant referees Scott Ledger and Matthew Wilkes. James Bell will be the fourth official, while Chris Kavanagh and Craig Taylor will be on VAR duty.

Bond last took charge of a Premier League game on December 7th when Aston Villa hosted Southampton and edged out a 1-0 win. Bond issued four yellow cards during that match.

VAR Kavanagh was the referee for Everton’s latest clash with Chelsea and the Goodison Park faithful were far from impressed with some of his decisions. Patrick Boyland of The Athletic wrote on X: “Visitors with the best chances through [Nicolas] Jackson, with Everton just about holding in there. Goodison really not happy with Chris Kavanagh's officiating — boos for him on the way off.”

Leicester City prepare for their visit to Anfield after suffering a 3-0 defeat to a struggling Wolves side. The Foxes have lost six of their last ten games and won only one, involving them in a battle for safety at the bottom of the table. Leicester are currently two points clear of the relegation zone.