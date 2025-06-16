Premier League player tells 'great leader' to snub Newcastle United for Liverpool

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion offers some encouragement to team mate Carlos Baleba during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Craven Cottage on December 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joao Pedro has been told that he would be ‘perfect’ to play for Liverpool.

The Reds could be in the market to strengthen in their striker department this summer. Despite Liverpool comfortably winning the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season, it proved to be somewhat of a problem position for Arne Slot’s side. Darwin Nunez made only eight league starts and netted just seven goals in all competitions, with an exit in the transfer window likely. In addition, Diogo Jota suffered injury problems yet again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro is one of the players who has been linked with Liverpool. The Brazilian has spent the past two years at Brighton & Hove Albion, scoring 30 goals and recording 10 assists in 70 appearances.

Newcastle United are said to be in pursuit of Pedro. The Telegraph suggests that the former Watford centre-forward ‘would be interested’ in making the move to St James’ Park in a potential £60 million deal.

What’s been said

However, Brighton defender Igor Julio believes that his team-mate Pedro would be suited to Liverpool - although a London club is his preference. Speaking to Trivela, Julio said: “Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, seek new things, take the next step. It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here, we have to be honest, the club already knows that.

“I told him that he has to think about what he wants from his career. In my opinion, if I were going to a Big Six team, I would go to a team that competes in the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It’s because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there. He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritise what comes from there first.”

‘Great leader’

Pedro moved to Brighton from Watford in 2023 for a reported fee of £30 million - a club record at the time. In the most recent campaign, Pedro suffered some injury problems but still managed to fire 10 goals in 27 league games. He has also been capped three times for Brazil.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzler said on Pedro after he captained the team during a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in January: “He is already one of my leaders. He is in my leaders group. Therefore, I also treat him like a leader and I demand a lot from him.

“Today he was a role model in working against the ball, doing good counter-pressing, reacting well and supporting his team-mates. That is something I expect from him in every game. He has set high standards and I will judge him exactly after his behaviour today. He was a great leader.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad