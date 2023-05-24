How much prize money Liverpool and Everton would take home as things stand, based on last season’s standings.

With just one match left in the 2022/23 Premier League season, we’re starting to see how the final standings in the table will shape up. For Liverpool, the writing is pretty much on the wall in terms of their top four hopes, but Everton still have a fight on their hands.

Sean Dyche will be putting his all into the final match against Bournemouth at Goodison Park. The Toffees are currently out of the bottom three but must pick up three points to guarantee their survival. As for Liverpool, only an absolute collapse from Manchester United will give them a chance of qualifying for Champions League football.

If the Reds beat Southampton and United lose to both Chelsea and Fulham, Jurgen Klopp’s side will sneak into fourth place on goal difference. The odds of this happening though are extremely slim.

Regardless of where the Merseyside teams finish, they are due a very handsome windfall in terms of prize money. Here’s a look at how much each Premier League team will pocket based on their current position in the table and how much the teams last season won.

1 . 1st — Manchester City (£161.3m) After winning the Premier League title once again, Man City will earn a handsome £161.3 million in prize money based on last season

2 . 2nd — Arsenal (£159.8m) Last season’s runners-up Liverpool won £159.8 million in prize money

3 . 3rd — Newcastle United (£152.1m) Spurs came 3rd last season and picked up £152.1 million

4 . 4th — Manchester United (£151.7m) Last season’s final Champions League spot holders Chelsea pocketed £151.7 million

