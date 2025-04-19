Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title as Arne Slot prepares to mark his first season in charge at Anfield with a major piece of silverware. With six games to go, it would take a major disaster for the Reds to not finish in top spot as they look to get over the line.

Meanwhile, Everton have enjoyed a major resurgence since David Moyes made his return to the club. The Toffees have jumped up the table under the Scotsman as they prepare to head to their new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock as a Premier League club.

Everton have been one of the most in-form teams since Moyes took charge at the club, and will be hoping to continue that resurgence. Last week, Moyes insisted that European football should be the club’s goal next season.

Of the aim to secure European football, Moyes - who won the Europa Conference League with West Ham - said last week: "It was amazing for the club and it transformed West Ham. European tours for the supporters, the money that was getting brought in from the home games and we got to the semi-final of the Europa League. I don't really see why we should not attempt to do that here at Everton. That has to be the challenge."

Liverpool are planning a busy summer as the Reds look to stay on top under Slot. The Anfield boss has used the same starting XI for several games this season and more depth in key positions will help the club challenge on more fronts. The squad has also been boosted in the last week with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk committing to new contracts.

One thing that will help both clubs when it comes to the summer transfer market is the prize money they will be awarded for their respective Premier League finishes. Everton, due to their poor points return under Sean Dyche, will likely struggle to finish in the top half.

Premier League prize money for Liverpool and Everton

All clubs receive equal share payments for their participation in the Premier League. These come in the form of domestic and international broadcast agreements along with payments from central commercial streams, such as sponsors. Teams are also then given prize money based on their final position and based on the number of times their games are shown on television, these are known as facility fees.

Clubs will get around £95m in guaranteed income from the Premier League this season plus an extra chunk for their facility fees. Last season, Liverpool’s facility fees were around £25m compared to £20m for Everton. It means both Merseyside clubs are set to bank at least £115m each before they are awarded money based on position. Below is how much additional money both sides will earn through merit payments based on their current position - courtesy of Football365.

1st: Liverpool - £56.4m

2nd: Arsenal – £53.5m

3rd: Newcastle United – £50.7m

4th: Nottingham Forest – £47.9m

5th: Manchester City – £45.1m

6th: Chelsea – £42.2m

7th: Aston Villa – £39.4m

8th: Fulham – £36.7m

9th: Brighton and Hove Albion – £33.8m

10th: Bournemouth – £31m

11th: Brentford – £28.2m

12th: Crystal Palace – £25.4m

13th: Everton – £22.5m

14th: Manchester United – £19.7m

15th: Tottenham Hotspur – £16.9m

16th: Wolves– £14m

17th: West Ham– £11.3m

18th: Ipswich Town – £8.5m

19th: Leicester City - £5.7m

20th: Southampton - £2.8m