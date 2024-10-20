Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on October 20, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mo Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool against Chelsea.

The Premier League have confirmed that VAR agreed with the on-field referee after Liverpool were awarded a penalty against Chelsea.

Mo Salah opened the scoring for the Reds from the penalty spot in the 29th minute at Anfield. It came after Curtis Jones was hacked down by Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, with referee John Brooks immediately deeming the incident a foul. Michael Oliver, who was on VAR duty, concurred with Brooks.

After Salah bagged his seventh goal of the season, the Premier League released a statement on X and said: “The referee awarded a penalty for a foul by Colwill on Jones. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call, deeming that contact was sufficient for a penalty.”

However, Liverpool were denied a second penalty in first-half stoppage-time. It was Jones again involved when he burst through on goal and was brought down by Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Brooks initially awarded a spot-kick but Oliver this time intervened and recommended that the incident should be reviewed on the pitchside monitor. Brooks did so and overturned his decision.

A Premier League statement said: “The referee awarded a penalty to Liverpool for a foul by Sanchez on Jones. The VAR deemed that Sanchez won the ball and no foul was committed and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball.”