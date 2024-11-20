Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool’s rivals have been credited with interest in this critical Anfield star.

As we enter the final weeks of 2024, transfer rumours are starting to accelerate as clubs consider making some new signings at the season’s halfway point.

After a rather quiet year on the transfer front for Liverpool, fans can likely expect more of the same in the new year. James Pearce recently revealed he doesn’t envisage the Reds ‘doing much, if anything’ when the January window opens. However, a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds in anticipation of what will likely be a very busy summer in the Premier League.

How Liverpool’s squad will look at the start of the 2025/26 season remains to be seen, as there are three players approaching the end of their contracts who remain hot in the headlines. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all yet pen new deals at Anfield and they’re just weeks away from being able to enter pre-contract talks with other clubs.

There are some other key players who are being targeted by opponents and Caoimhin Kelleher is one of the main names in the headlines at the moment. In fact, the goalkeeper has been the topic of conversation since before the summer window opened, as he has been looking for the opportunity to play regular football.

While Kelleher is enjoying stepping up to the plate in the absence of Alisson, he will be demoted to the bench once again when the Brazilian returns. There are also further doubts of Kelleher’s status creeping in following Liverpool’s signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join his new club at the end of the season.

A number of clubs have registered their interest in the Republic of Ireland international recently, including Premier League rivals Chelsea. The Blues had recently been linked with a £35 million move for Liverpool’s No.2 but GiveMeSport has reported that they now have ‘no interest’ in signing Kelleher.

According to the report, Enzo Maresca’s side have ‘opted against engaging in discussions’ over a potential deal for Kelleher. The Chelsea manager is said to be content with his current options between the sticks and has earmarked pending arrival Mike Penders as the future first choice goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge.

If Kelleher remains adamant on wanting to pursue a first choice role away from Anfield, he will have to explore new options. He was also previously linked with Celtic following the retirement of Joe Hart but the Scottish champions were priced out of a move and signed Kasper Schmeichel on a free transfer instead.

Kelleher is under contract with Liverpool until 2026. If they do plan to immediately make Mamardashvili their back-up to Alisson, they have a lot to consider, especially as they run the risk of losing Kelleher for free if they hang on for too long.