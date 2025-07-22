Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up joining the race to sign a defender wanted by Liverpool, reports suggest.

The Reds have had a busy summer in the summer transfer window and their spending is set to be in excess of £250 million. Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt is set to become the latest arrival, with Arne Slot’s side splashing out an initial £69 million and a potential of £10 million in add-ons for the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool not done

Liverpool have already recruited Florian Wirtz (£100 million), Milos Kerkez (£40 million), Jeremie Frimpong (£29.5 million) and Giorgi Mamardashvili (£29 million).

But with the Reds’ Premier League title defence beginning in less than a month’s time, head coach Slot may feel he’s an option light in central defence after the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million.

Liverpool have three excellent choices to select from in Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, with the former two chiefly forging the partnership that yielded a 20th English championship. But the Reds will need more depth if they are to not only try to win the league for a record-breaking 21st time but also compete for the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is on Liverpool’s radar. He is in the final year of his Selhurst Park contract, which means that the Eagles may want to cash in rather than risk losing him for free next summer. Guehi ticks plenty of boxes for the Reds given he’s only just entered his peak years aged 25 and has more than 100 Premier League appearances under his belt. Last season, Guehi captained Palace to FA Cup glory for the first time in the club’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Chelsea defender has been coveted by Newcastle United in the past. The Magpies had several bids turned down last year. In addition, Tottenham Hotspur reportedly made a £70 million offer in January that was rejected.

Spurs weigh up move for Guehi

According to The Telegraph, Spurs could revive their interest in Guehi with central defence a position that they are aiming to strengthen. Tottenham already have Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin as options, while Ben Davies and Archie Gray can operate in the role. But there is some uncertainty surrounding Romero’s future, with Atletico Madrid keen to sign the Argentine international. Thomas Frank, who took over the Spurs reins from Ange Postecoglou earlier this summer, has not guaranteed the long-term future of Romero.

Last summer, Palace chairman Steve Parish told BBC Sport on Guehi’s future: “Somebody [in another interview] said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money. Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible.

“He is certainly not making anybody’s life difficult, his agents are decent people. It’s a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference to how he performs.”