Liverpool are keen to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak but Al-Hilal are also said to be interested.

A football finance expert has claimed that Alexander Isak joining Al Hilal is ‘very unlikely’,

The striker’s future at Newcastle United has been shrouded in doubt and he has not travelled to Asia for their pre-season tour. The Magpies have declared that Isak has a thigh injury but reports suggest that his scan came back clean.

It has been claimed that Isak is ready to leave St James’ Park, having been at the club for the past three years. Last season, he scored 27 goals to inspire Newcastle to their first major trophy in 70 years - beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, in which he scored - and qualify for the Champions League.

However, there are suggestions that Isak was left unhappy that Newcastle did not offer him a new contract during the 2024-25 campaign and he is demanding £300,000 per week to commit his future.

Liverpool are interested in signing Isak if he is available, with a figure of around £130 million suggested. But Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal are also said to be keen on the Sweden international.

Financial rules explained

However, Al-Hilal are owned by the same group as Newcastle - the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF). And while the two clubs are permitted to do business, the Magpies would hit a snag. That is because any profit made on Isak - purchased for £62 million from Real Sociedad in 2022 - would not be recognised by UEFA’s financial sustainability regulations.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson posted on X when replying to Al-Hilal’s reported interest: “Feels very unlikely to me. Would be adjusted to nil profit vs book value by UEFA and would also require a full fair market value approval by the Premier League.”

The Premier League’s Associated Party Transaction rule means a sale of Al-Hilal can also have an impact on Newcastle’s financial situation. It would have to go through a fair market value assessment. If the fee was deemed to be inflated then it would be revised down on the Magpies’ profit and sustainability calculation for the financial year.

What’s been said

Isak was also left out of Newcastle’s squad for their 4-0 loss against Celtic last weekend. On the decision, Toon manager Eddie Howe said: “It was my decision. He travelled back to Glasgow with us but I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him. The last thing he wanted is to be sat in the stand watching, that wasn’t fair to him. But I’m confident he will be a Newcastle player come the end of the window.

“It’s difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player. Alex is happy at Newcastle, he loves the players, the staff, the team. I’m confident he’ll be here at the start of the season. Yes, I’ve had discussions with him but that’s not abnormal. I respect a player’s career and how short it is. Alex has been really good, he’s trained really well and I realise there’ll be noise around him.”