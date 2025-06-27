Liverpool will sign at least four players in the summer transfer window but may not be able to fill the 25-man Premier League squad.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a summer transfer window that Kopites will remember for the ages.

As Liverpool sit conquerors of England, they appear to be tightening the grip on the crown jewels. Given the recruitment so far, few can say they will not have a strong chance of reaching a record-breaking 21st top-flight championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds have scarcely sat still. Everyone knew that it was going to be a significant period in terms of recruitment.A ballpark figure of £200 million has been spent. Liverpool have signed one of Europe’s elite talents in Florian Wirtz, beating Bayern Munich and Manchester City to his signature. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit was clearly prepared for, with Jeremie Frimpong swiftly identified as his replacement. And now Milos Kerkez, one of the standout left-backs of the 2024-25 Premier League season, joins in a £40 million deal.

Slot’s plans for pre-season have gone as smoothly as he could have hoped. Business has been completed before the return to training in July. The planning that has gone on for the best part of a year is bearing fruit. Sporting director Richard Hughes has operated quietly in the background. He’s now being lauded in the first real window he can be judged.

But as Hughes and Slot plot the remainder of Liverpool’s business, they will be wary of meeting a key Premier League rule. Per the league’s website, each club’s squad ‘must contain no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the "Home Grown Player" (HGP) criteria. The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be "Home Grown".’

Squad limit

A homegrown player means ‘ a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Kerkez’s arrival and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to join on 1 July from Valencia, Liverpool are now above that threshold by two. It is likely to be lowered when player sales occur. Darwin Nunez is expected to leave, with Napoli among those keen. Reports suggest that Federico Chiesa could also head to the Serie A champions after making just five league appearances in his maiden Merseyside campaign.

In addition, Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas may move on to pastures new, with Kerkez added to the squad. There is no need for three left-backs and Robertson does not count towards the homegrown rule despite being Scottish.

Liverpool could fall below the number of senior homegrown players that are needed to full an entire 25-man set-up, though. They have already sold Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford) and Nat Phillips (West Brom) and loaned Vitselav Jaros to Ajax for the 2025-26 campaign.

As things stand, the Reds have Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton eligible. Yet Quansah is poised to join Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £35 million. There is uncertainty around Elliott’s future and how much game-time he will get now Wirtz has arrived, with the attacking midfielder admitting he may have to move on. Morton did not make a single league appearance last term and is likely to seek an exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guehi consideration

Feasibly, it could be just Gomez, Frimpong, Bradley and Jones who command homegrown status. Granted, under-21 players who are born after 1 January 2004 do not count towards the squad cap, so those including Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, James McConnell and Trey Nyoni can supplement it as well as 20-year-old Armin Pecsi, the goalkeeper signed from Hungarian club Puskas Akademia.

Yet Slot may want more experience. Therefore, he could be on the lookout to bring in a player who does have homegrown status. The Liverpool boss may want more seniority to not just compete for the Premier League title but Champions League and the two domestic cup competitions.

It’s why a move for Marc Guehi would be fathomable. The Crystal Palace skipper ticks plenty of boxes to replace Quansah, including being homegrown. Guehi came through the academy ranks at Chelsea before moving to Palace for £18 million in 2021. During his four years at Selhurst Park, he has established himself as a regular for England and captained the Eagles to FA Cup glory at Wembley in May.

The 24-year-old is just entering the peak of his years and would add competition at the back. The snagging point may be the price that Palace demand despite Guehi having a year left on his current deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet if Guehi cannot be prised away from South London then perhaps Liverpool may look at any other opportunities to sign a defender who would fit homegrown status. Brentford’s Nathan Collins has been tentatively linked, while Liverpool have long been linked with Jarrad Branthwaite despite Everton being highly unlikely to sanction a sale this summer, even less so to their Merseyside rivals. Regardless, it is something that Hughes and Slot must have in their back of their mind.