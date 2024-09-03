Arne Slot. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Latest Liverpool news and rumours as they prepare for their upcoming Premier League fixtures

Liverpool have made an impressive start to the new season under Arne Slot. They have won all three of their opening Premier League fixtures against Ipswich Town, Brentford and Manchester United without conceding a goal.

The Reds beat the latter 3-0 at Old Trafford last time out and are back in action after the international break with a home clash against Nottingham Forest. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Liverpool man eyed by West Ham

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham are ‘looking’ into a potential deal for Joel Matip following his exit from Liverpool at the end of the last campaign and are in ‘talks’ with the player’s representatives, according to Sky Sports. Ex-Sheffield United man John Egan is also on their radar as they look to add more depth to their options at the back. Matip, who is 33-years-old, officially saw his deal at Anfield expire in late June. He has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

Former Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp said earlier this year: “In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip. I’m not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him.

“A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction. Joel’s qualities as a player are there for all to see and as a club we have benefited from them since the first moment that he joined. I don’t think he has had too many headlines over the years but he has only ever been a very famous figure within our group.

“I have said before that if there was one person who wouldn’t care if he was underrated it would be Joel, but the truth is we could not have rated him more highly. Not only has he set the standards for himself, he has set them for others and this is one of the main reasons why his time here has been so successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-striker hoping for some luck

Rhian Brewster has had his injury issues since leaving Liverpool for Sheffield United in 2020. He is now fit again and is hoping to find some form at Bramall Lane.

He has said in an interview with i News: “I hope that I deserve a bit of luck. I’ve had my fair share of bad times. I have done everything to make that luck: training right, eating right, recovering right, sleeping right. I’m going to do whatever I possibly can to not get injured. I feel older than 24, trust me. I’ve been through stuff that most 24-year-olds probably wouldn’t go through, and everything is in the public eye. But it is what it is and this is the life that I chose.

“The best feeling in the world is when I’m playing and I’m running, full speed, and I don’t think about it for a second. I’m just running. Trust me, I still have that. Ultimately, that’s all I want and all I’ve ever wanted. Fingers crossed I’ve still got years of that to come.”