An update has landed on a transfer target Liverpool were pursuing over the summer.

Liverpool were able to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa over the summer, but they were linked with plenty of other targets to bolster Arne Slot’s squad for his first season in charge.

The Reds had been eyeing a new midfielder but all pursuit ended when talks with Martín Zubimendi collapsed after his decision to remain at Real Sociedad. Defensive reinforcements have also been on the radar and will become more of a priority in 2025 if players are to move on at the end of the season.

Marc Guehi was, and still is, one of the Premier League’s most sought-after players and Liverpool were one of the clubs looking to sign him. Both Manchester United and Newcastle were also heavily in the running but Crystal Palace were able to keep their star defender. However, a new update from Football Insider has hinted that the Guehi transfer saga is not over.

According to the report, Guehi has told his friends that he ‘would love’ to sign for Liverpool, as he wants to join a ‘bigger club’ than the Magpies. Newcastle have been in pursuit of the 24-year-old for a long time and had as many as four bids knocked back by Palace back in January.

Eddie Howe’s side remain interested in Guehi and Howe had made him his ‘number one target’, but the England international is ‘not overly keen’ on the idea of joining Newcastle. The Eagles star is also aware that he is on Liverpool’s radar and he reportedly ‘would jump’ at the chance to join the Reds.

During the height of interest in Guehi over the summer, Palace were demanding a fee of £75 million before even thinking about parting ways with him. However, unless he pens a new deal at Selhurst Park, the centre-back will be entering the last 12 months of his contract once the 2024/25 season ends. This could open an opportunity for Liverpool to negotiate his fee.

Guehi was a key part of the team last season and he has been an ever-present figure this campaign as well, so losing him will undoubtedly be a huge blow. However, the Eagles cannot afford to run the risk of losing him for free in 2026 so next summer could produce some very interesting talks, providing he doesn’t extend his contract.