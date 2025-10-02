New Premier League supercomputer predicts where Liverpool and Everton will finish after latest results

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 04:50 BST

Liverpool and Everton both dropped points in the Premier League last weekend as the pair turn their focus to the upcoming fixtures

Liverpool and Everton both dropped points in the Premier League over the weekend as they prepare for the final round of games before the October international break.

The Reds lost for the first time this season as they were beaten 2-1 at Crystal Palace while the Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United on Monday night. Liverpool were in Champions League action on Tuesday but now shift their attention back to the Premier League and a trip to Chelsea.

Everton also have London opposition as they take on Crystal Palace at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. Following the latest round of games, a Premier League supercomputer prediction from Plejmo has forecast the final table after 38 games.

Who will claim the Premier League title this season?

1. Premier League predictions

Who will claim the Premier League title this season? | Getty Images

Projected points: 33

2. 20th - Wolves

Projected points: 33 | Getty Images

Projected points: 33

3. 19th - Burnley

Projected points: 33 Photo: George Wood

Projected points: 39

4. 18th - West Ham United

Projected points: 39 | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice