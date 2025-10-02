Liverpool and Everton both dropped points in the Premier League over the weekend as they prepare for the final round of games before the October international break.

The Reds lost for the first time this season as they were beaten 2-1 at Crystal Palace while the Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United on Monday night. Liverpool were in Champions League action on Tuesday but now shift their attention back to the Premier League and a trip to Chelsea.

Everton also have London opposition as they take on Crystal Palace at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. Following the latest round of games, a Premier League supercomputer prediction from Plejmo has forecast the final table after 38 games.

1 . Premier League predictions Who will claim the Premier League title this season? | Getty Images

2 . 20th - Wolves Projected points: 33 | Getty Images

3 . 19th - Burnley Projected points: 33 Photo: George Wood

4 . 18th - West Ham United Projected points: 39 | Getty Images