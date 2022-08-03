The predicted 2022-23 Premier League finishes for Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and the other 16 clubs.

The 2022-23 Premier League season starts this weekend - and plenty of attention will be on Liverpool.

The Reds enjoyed a remarkable 2021-22 as they went agonisingly close to completing an unprecedented quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp’s side claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and finished runners-up in the top flight and Champions League.

Indeed, Liverpool ended the Premier League season just a point behind Manchester City.

Now Klopp will be plotting how he can usurp Pep Guardiola’s side and lead the Reds to a second Premier League crown.

Certainly, Kopites will be hoping that Sadio Mane’s departure to Bayern Munich won’t impact Liverpool’s chances.

The Reds have replaced Mane with Darwin Nunez for a fee that could reach a club-record £85 million.

But where are Liverpool expected to finish in the table?

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and given every team’s probability of winning the league, being promoted and being relegated.

Here’s where they tipping every club to finish and how many points they will get in the Premier League next season.

1. 20th - Nottingham Forest - 35 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 45%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%. Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Image

2. 19th - AFC Bournemouth - 36 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 44%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

3. 18th - Fulham - 36 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 41%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

4. 17th - Southampton - 40 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 30%. Top-four finish: 2%. Premier League title: <1%. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Image