Premier League table without VAR - where Liverpool, Everton and Arsenal would sit

Here is how the Premier League table would look if VAR wasn’t involved this season.

Ever since the video assistant referee was introduced to Premier League football last season, it has led to a lot of debate and criticism.

Liverpool have been one of the most affected teams by VAR this season with plenty of controversial decisions occuring, including Andy Robertson’s red card against Tottenham in December.

Most of the clubs in the Premier League have benefitted from various decisions, while feeling they have suffered because of VAR in other moments.

Goals, penalties and red card are all subject to VAR with over 100 incidents leading to an intervention from Stockley Park so far in the Premier League this season.

Using ESPN data, we have looked at how VAR has affected every result in the Premier League this season - and woked out how the table would look without the involvement of the video technology.

Here’s what we found...

1. Watford - 20 points (down one position) Actual position: 19th. Actual points: 23 (+3)

2. Norwich - 23 points (up one position) Actual position: 20th. Actual points: 22 (-1)

3. Leeds United - 33 points (down one position) Actual position: 17th. Actual points: 35 (+2)

4. Burnley - 37 points (up one position) Actual position: 18th. Actual points: 34 (-3)