Liverpool lost their fourth Premier League game in a row on Saturday night as they were beaten 3-2 by Brentford in West London.

After beating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League in midweek, the Reds came crashing back down to earth as they were again too easily undone by long balls from the home side.

The defining goal proved to be a 60th-minute penalty from Igor Thiago. Referee Tim Robinson had awarded a free-kick after Virgil van Dijk kicked a Brentford player’s foot. The challenge appeared to have taken place outside the 18-yard box.

However, replays showed it to be much closer to the line of the penalty box but despite a lack of clear replay to determine if the foul took place in or outside the penalty area, the penalty was awarded. The referee said: "After review, the challenge by Liverpool No 4 is on the line. My final decision is penalty."

He made that final decision without consulting the on-pitch VAR monitor. Every club has been impacted by VAR at some point but whether you are for or against it, it is likely here to stay. This season VAR has maybe not proven to be as consistently contentious as previous campaigns but there have still been plenty of decisions that have raised eyebrows.

And with that we look at how the early Premier League table might look for Liverpool and Everton without the technology. Only counting decisions overturned by VAR or with the recommendation of VAR, here’s how the table might look (at the time of publication)...

