Zirkzee saw a goal disallowed against Brighton. | Getty Images

How would the current Premier League table look without the influence of VAR?

The Premier League action will now pause until next weekend as the first block of international fixtures breaks up the season. A total of 16 Liverpool first team players have been called up to represent their countries’ senior sides following their statement 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds are enjoying a strong start to their season, with Arne Slot’s side level on points with Manchester City and the only remaining team in the table yet to concede a single goal.

Despite being just three games into the season, VAR has already made headlines with some of its decisions so far. United in particular were left frustrated as prior to their defeat to Liverpool, they were denied a point against Brighton and Hove Albion followed a disallowed goal.

Alejandro Garnacho thought he had put his side 2-1 up but VAR ruled the ball had come into contact with an offside Joshua Zirkzee upon crossing the line. Brighton went on to score a last gasp goal to snatch the win and Erik ten Hag’s side are now currently 14th in the table, with just three points from a possible nine.

So, how would the Premier League table look without the influence of VAR? We’ve factored in each result influenced by a video assistant referee call so far and looked at where each club affected would be if the original decision had not been overturned.

Premier League table without VAR

1st: Man City (9 points)

2nd: Liverpool (9 points)

3rd: Bournemouth (9 points, +4)

4th: Arsenal (7 points)

5th: Newcastle (6 points, -1)

6th: Brentford (6 points)

7th: Aston Villa (6 points)

8th: Brighton (5 points, -2)

9th: Nottingham Forest (4 points, -1)

10th: Tottenham Hotspur (4 points)

11th: Chelsea (4 points)

12th: Fulham (4 points)

13th: Man United (4 points, +1)

14th: West Ham (3 points)

15th: Leicester City (1 point)

16th: Crystal Palace (1 point)

17th: Ipswich Town (1 point)

18th: Wolves (1 point)

19th: Southampton (0 points)

20th: Everton (0 points)