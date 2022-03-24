Wyscout’s Team of the Season so far has representatives from Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford.

The Premier League season is reaching a crescendo.

We’re currently in the final international break of the season and all eyes are firmly on the crucial run-in towards the end of the campaign.

There still remains plenty to play with just less than a third of fixtures remaining.

Manchester City and Liverpool are battling for the title, with just a point separating the pair.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are scrapping for a top-four finish.

There’s also a dogfight at the bottom of the table. Newcastle United, Brentford, Leeds United, Everton, Watford, Burnley and Norwich City are all in a scrap to avoid relegation.

It also won’t be long until the Premier League Team of the Season comes out.

There’ll be much debate about who deserves to make the shortlist.

However, judging by what’s been achieved so far this term, stats experts Wyscout have compiled who they believe should make the XI.

1. GK - Edouard Mendy The Chelsea keeper makes the cut over Liverpool’s Alisson despite keeping five fewer clean sheets. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

2. RB - Matty Cash The Aston Villa defender has three goals and three assists in 29 games. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

3. CB - Ruben Dias The defender has played 25 times as Man City aim to defend their Premier League title. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk The Dutchman has scored three goals in 27 games as Liverpool bid to win a second Premier League crown. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images